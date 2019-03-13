SEATTLE — This week on the Music that Matters - shows all brought to you by the letter "M"!

Thurs 3/14, Man Man at The Crocodile

Man Man are teasing an as of yet untitled sixth album. They are touring with viral YouTube singer Rebecca Black, best known for her 2011 ear worm "Friday".

Fri 3/15, Mike Doughty at The Crocodile

Doughty is on tour playing his band Soul Coughing's debut album Ruby Vroom in its entirety. Doughty's latest solo album is called The Heart Watches While The Brain Burns.

Sat 3/16, Metric at The Moore

The Canadian band recently their latest album, Art Of Doubt, last fall. They will be playing at the KEXP Gathering Space on Saturday at 1pm in addition to their show at The Moore.

Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 & streaming live on KING5.com. Contact: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.