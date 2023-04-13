The Seattle show that features live music performances from local bands

"Band in Seattle" is back and rocking the stage for season 9. #k5evening

SEATTLE — The stage is set at Victory Studios for season nine of the show that celebrates local music. “Band in Seattle” discovers some of the best up-and-coming bands of the Pacific Northwest, with a program that gives you an inside look, and more.

“To see the amount of work they put into it, with incredible production, both sonically and visually” said Owen Murphy, member of the band New Age Healers. “Not only for supporting our band, but for supporting all the bands.”

This season features a total of 16 bands with music styles from indie rock to the guitar sounds of rumba music.

Each episode will feature the full live performance of a band.

Viewers can enjoy the performances weekly by tuning in to KONG TV Saturdays at 10:30 p.m. and KING 5 Sundays at 11:35 p.m. "Band in Seattle" performances can also be found on their YouTube channel.

“Tons of local artists here in Seattle that deserve your time, go see them play, support their art, and help them become the next Nirvana," Murphy said. "The next Death Cab for Cutie."

The concept of this program is to give a very deserved platform to local art and give bands a chance to be part of a high end production.

“What a blessing to be invited. I got chills. It was crazy. I couldn't believe it,” said the front man of New Age Healers. “To be part of this community, to get to do something this cool was outrageous.”