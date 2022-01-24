x
This White Center bar has its own wrestling ring

Lariat Bar is Seattle's first pro-wrestling themed bar, and it's the perfect spot for any wrestling fan! #k5evening
Credit: KING 5
Lariat Bar has their very own ring in the bar.

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — Let's get ready to rumbleeeeee!

Lariat Bar in White Center is Seattle's first pro-wrestling themed bar. Owned by three friends, this spot is a haven for wrestling fans of all stripes.

Step into the bar and you'll see a host of wrestling art, decorations, and memorabilia. Most of that comes from one of the owners, George, the die-hard fan of the three.

The bar even has its own ring! You can get in the ring on Thursday nights for their "Sing in the Ring" karaoke.

Credit: KING 5
The bar has a life-size sticker of Andre the Giant!

Lariat Bar has a wide selection of drinks, including non-alcoholic options that are just as tasty. Their food consists of classic concession stand items — nachos, pretzels, and a hot dog topped with housemade vegan chili.

They're also the first bar in the Seattle area to have a quiet space. They've partnered with the organization Kulture Klub to offer a small space with sound-dampening curtains and fidget toys to allow sensory-sensitive people an area to decompress. Customers can also ask for sound-dampening headphones at the bar.

Credit: KING 5
Lariat Bar serves concession-themed food.

Lariat Bar is open Monday through Sunday, with special events throughout the week and wrestling viewing parties.

