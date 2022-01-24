This White Center bar has its own wrestling ring

Lariat Bar is Seattle's first pro-wrestling themed bar, and it's the perfect spot for any wrestling fan! #k5evening

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — Let's get ready to rumbleeeeee!

Lariat Bar in White Center is Seattle's first pro-wrestling themed bar. Owned by three friends, this spot is a haven for wrestling fans of all stripes.

Step into the bar and you'll see a host of wrestling art, decorations, and memorabilia. Most of that comes from one of the owners, George, the die-hard fan of the three.

The bar even has its own ring! You can get in the ring on Thursday nights for their "Sing in the Ring" karaoke.

Lariat Bar has a wide selection of drinks, including non-alcoholic options that are just as tasty. Their food consists of classic concession stand items — nachos, pretzels, and a hot dog topped with housemade vegan chili.

They're also the first bar in the Seattle area to have a quiet space. They've partnered with the organization Kulture Klub to offer a small space with sound-dampening curtains and fidget toys to allow sensory-sensitive people an area to decompress. Customers can also ask for sound-dampening headphones at the bar.