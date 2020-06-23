Kevin Bacon is here to tell you the correct way to watch a horror movie

He stars in the new release 'You Should Have Left,' available on-demand. #k5evening

SEATTLE — With more than 60 acting credits to his name, Kevin Bacon is going back to his roots in a new horror film.

The legendary actor's third film was 1980's Friday the 13th.

Now at age 61, he's revisiting the genre in You Should Have Left.

Bacon plays the aging husband of a much younger wife in a troubled marriage.

When the family vacations in the U.K., they discover their rental house comes with some unsettling features. Despite the modernity of the home, it has a dark history.

The psychological thriller has some jump scares but isn't gory or over-the-top.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked to Bacon about the role, how to watch a horror movie correctly, and his long history with the Pacific Northwest.

HOLCOMB: “The last time I saw you were here in Seattle five years ago. You’d been given a lifetime achievement award by the Seattle International Film Festival. You were here with (wife) Kyra (Sedgewick) in 1991 shooting Singles, your sister lived on Vashon Island, your son went to school in Olympia. When are you just going to move here and close the circle?”

BACON: “Oh wow, it's such a great town, such a beautiful part of the world. I don't know - listen, I hope I get a job soon that takes me back up to the Pacific Northwest. One of the great blessings of being an actor is getting to go and actually live in a place."

HOLCOMB: "I don't know if it was this movie's intention but it did kind of make me want to go to Wales!”

BACON: “Gorgeous. Yeah, it's beautiful. (The director) wanted to have a house that wasn't a typical haunted horror movie house, which would be old and have creaky old antiques and stuff like that."

HOLCOMB: "I know you have said that you really enjoy horror films. So I want to know, how do you typically find yourself watching them? Do you do the half eyes, do you do the full eyes, do you do the head in the shoulder, or do you just watched with eyes wide open because you love it?”

BACON: “No, I'm all in, I'm all in! I like movies that make me feel something, right? So for horror, you know. I want the hair going up on the back of my neck, and that feeling of when you go back up to the bed and you're listening and looking around and it seems a little bit more. If you're in lockdown and you really want the full experience, I would say wait until dark and turn off the lights and put it on your biggest screen and turn up the sound, turn your phone off, and go for the ride."

HOLCOMB: "Well thank you for giving me one more reason to have trouble sleeping right now, I appreciate it.”

BACON: “Okay, sorry about that."