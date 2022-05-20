Iron Springs Resort will leave you yearning for a vacation - 2022's BNWE

When you see the upside-down boat, you made it! Iron Springs Resort is this year's winner of Best Cabin for Best Northwest Escapes 2022. #k5evening

COPALIS BEACH, Wash. — Iron Springs Resort is the winner of Best Cabin in 2022's Best Northwest Escapes viewer poll.

When you see the upside-down boat, you made it! The first thing you notice is the sound. The waves crash on the edge of our world at your Best Northwest Escapes 2022 winner for Best Cabin...Iron Springs Resort.

The True family runs the resort and they treat guests like they've been treated for decades.

"I came here as a kid when I was 10-years-old. And my family came here when they were just children. The place wasn't in great shape so we came to revive it and save it for another generation," said resort co-owner Doug True.

The site's been a gathering place for as long as anyone can recall.

Each place has fuel just outside the door and a wood-burning stove inside or you can romp through the rainforest or hit the beach.

Cabins were built in the 1940s here. The True's took it over and renovated them all, re-opening in July of 2011.

"It's pretty surreal. I grew up here as a kid and dad's been coming here forever," said co-owner Dustin True. "It's been wonderful to work with family and be able to bring this place back up to what it should be."

Each of the 25 cabins faces the Pacific Ocean, but number 14 (referring to the cabin number) seems to be the most popular.

"It's got some of the best views on the property. It also has the most recurring guests that come back, some even three to four times a year."

Dogs are welcome here and water bowls are provided so you're sure to be greeted by resort mascot Sheba. Canines and humans alike return year after year to these comfy cabins on the coast.