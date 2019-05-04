SEATTLE — Seattle's Maximilien restaurant at Pike Place Market is known for having one of the best views in the city. It's rooftop deck offers unobstructed views of Elliott Bay, West Seattle and the Olympic Mountains. And now, you can enjoy it all in any weather.

Maximilien added its "Les Igloos," as they call them, to their patio this year. The clear geodesic domes offer shelter from the elements and Instagram-worthy backdrop. The igloos fit up to eight people and can be reserved through the end of April. The restaurant does require you to spend at least $150 on food and drinks.

The 'igloos' at Maximilien offer seating for eight people.

If the igloos are occupied, Maximilien's patio has plenty of other outdoor seating where you can enjoy a meal. The restaurant serves contemporary French cuisine for lunch, dinner, and brunch on Sundays.

Maximilien is located in Pike Place Market at 81A Pike Street in Seattle.

