HOODSPORT, Wash. — Most of us know someone who seems to live in a bubble. Friends Sara Gearhart and Raechel Partridge are learning what it's like to hang out inside an actual inflatable bubble tent.



“I can't wait to see what it's like at night time with the stars up there,” says Gearhart, who is surprising her husband with a night of glamorous camping

--or glamping-- on this Hoodsport property owned by Summer Blaze.



“The first reaction I get from guests is of awe and wonderment,” says Blaze. “I also get lots of questions like how did you come up with this?”



The bubble hut is bigger than it looks. There’s a queen sized bed though we'll never figure out how Blaze got it inside the bubble.



“It's just peaceful,” says Gearhart.



That peaceful vibe is important to Blaze, a world traveler who appreciates ease.



“I was glamping even before glamping had a name,” she says. “You didn't get hot dogs when you went camping with me. It was shrimp scampi and stuff like that.”



Visitors to her Under the Stars Bubble Tent Adventure have access to vegetables she's grown in the garden, a covered cooking area, a hammock for reading, a teepee for meditation, an outdoor shower and a soaking tub.



“I do require that we do not use soap on this property because I am only about 200 feet from the Hood Canal where our salmon and our oysters are from,” says Blaze.



But the main attraction is the big plastic orb. Zip yourself in for the night and find out what it's like to literally live inside a bubble.



“It's a once in a lifetime experience for a lot of people," says Blaze.

The Under the Stars Bubble Tent Adventure is $104 a night.

