Founder and skating legend of Grindline Skateparks, Mark "Monk" Hubbard, passed away at his West Seattle home on June 8. He was 47.
Family and friends have set up a memorial page if you'd like to contribute. Cause of death has not been released. Mark is survived by his wife and three children.
Grindline Skateparks in Seattle, provides a bridge by connecting local youth who have a passion for skateboarding with the city’s goal of providing a safe, durable parks, which also enhances the community they will serve.
Grindline designs and constructs all types of skate terrain including street plazas, bowl complexes, and hybrid-parks that include both transitional and street features.
Their parks range in size from the largest skatepark in North America all the way down to a single skate obstacle.
Grindline considers themselves privileged to be at the forefront of skateboarding’ s future.
