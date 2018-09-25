SEATTLE — 2018 marks the 18th year of celebrating the arrival of the Autumn Equinox with a procession of lanterns and illuminated art at Seattle's Greenlake.

The Fremont Art Council organizes the Luminata celebration each year, bidding adieu to summer season and preparing for the shortening of days and introspection of the fall and winter season. The lanterns and illuminated artworks symbolize the spirit of the community and the comforting light of the lanterns sustaining the spirit through the cold months.

The celebration is open the public. It begins on the South shores of Greenlake with the parade heading toward the Bathhouse theater.

