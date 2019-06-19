Go from bikes to brews in Montana's state capital

HELENA, Mont. — After a full day climbing and swerving and jumping, bikers deserve a reward, right? Helena, Montana may be the perfect spot!

"We kind of say, at the end of every trail is a brewery. We get tons of people ending their ride right at the brewery. I mean you can literally ride and park right outside," said Ethan Kahoutek, co-owner of Ten Mile Creek Brewery in the center of town.

Ten Mile Creek Brewery is one of five breweries in town. Their namesake, Ten Mile Creek, is close by and is the source of one of their most basic ingredients.

"Montana's got good water, Helena in particular," said Kahoutek.

"After a long ride, you want some refreshing beverages," said Marah Connole, a local Helena biker.

But water isn't what you're looking for after your day of biking has come to an end.

"The Woodknocker IPA," Kahoutek said. "It's definitely our best selling beer. It's definitely Helena's favorite from us."

This citrus-flavored IPA is named after a local legend.

"Woodknocker is the Sasquatch mating call," said Kahoutek. "Knockin' wood on a big tree. Don't go runnin' if you hear it over there, that's for sure. You want to probably go the other way."

If you are running from Sasquatch's mating call or biking the miles worth of trails surrounding Helena, the gravity of the mountains will lead you straight to a glass.

Considering Helena is also a place that passes out brewer's trail maps, it's no secret that a brew is the perfect pick-me-up after a long day on the trails.

