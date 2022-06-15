Make Father's Day unforgettable with these great gift ideas

These are way better than a tie. #k5evening

SEATTLE — DISC GOLF



If giving dad a round of golf is not up to par anymore, how about getting him a game of disc golf.



“I started 30 years ago and I've seen the sport grow in the last five years,” said Mark Kilmer, World Champion Disc Golfer. “Through COVID, it was one of the only sports you could come play. Manufacturers of the disc couldn't keep up."



In disc golf, no balls or clubs are needed. And with more than 200 courses in Washington State, dad's first round is closer than you think.

SCENIC FLIGHT



Our next gift idea for dear-old-dad will have him with his head in the clouds; Kenmore Air's flight-seeing tour over Washington's best-known volcanoes.



"Basically we'll take off out of Boeing Field. We'll take an hour and a half flight. We're going to go down around Mount Rainier, kinda take a loop around Mount St. Helens. We should come back around Rainier again, see the other side and work our way back into Seattle," said Captain Scott Kanlyn with Kenmore Air.



Seeing two of our state's most iconic sights from the sky will make for a flight unlike your father has ever taken before.

BEER TOUR



Does your dad love beer? Then take him on a brew tour to Skagit County.

Terramar is a brewstillery that opened in Edison in 2019. Housed inside a turn-of-the-century building, the taproom pays homage to the past. We're told their amber is not to be missed.

In Mount Vernon, District Brewing has a number of selections including brews made with experimental hops. Their beers also have clever names like Citra Act and Buzz Light Beer.



Less than two miles away at Farmstrong Brewing & Taproom dad can enjoy pilsners and IPAs inside the taproom or outside on a giant, kid and dog-friendly patio, where live music happens once a week.



ARCADE ACTION

Finally, if your dad suffered from Pac-Man fever as a kid, he may love a day in Centralia. Insert Coin is an arcade that was opened last year by Keli and Dan Coleman who bonded over retro arcade games when they met.



"Cuz we were both children of the, small children, of the 80's," Keli said.



With more than 100 classic and new games to play, you'll run out of quarters before you get to them all. The place also has a full-service restaurant and a bar that features a self-pour beer wall with 26 taps.