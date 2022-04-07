Edmonds home to prize-winning pizza

EDMONDS, Wash — He won Best Bartender in Best of Western Washington a handful of years ago.



But Niles Peacock is no longer content with just cocktails.

He's recently opened his own restaurant – Niles Peacock Kitchen & Bar - and he's making award winning pizzas. He just won Best Non-Traditional Pizza in the Northwest at the 2022 Pizza Expo in Las Vegas.





"I was just shocked, I was in disbelief, I was one of all these people making great pizzas and I was in disbelief, It's surreal a little bit. But I love it!” said Peacock.



The restaurant is near the Edmonds ferry dock, and Niles has a mentor that's just a boat ride away.

Will Grant - of Sourdough Willy's Pizza in Kingston - gifted Niles some sourdough starter.



Now Peacock is turning that starter into base for pizzas like ‘My Hot Date’ – the gorgonzola, balsamic, caramelized date combo he won the award with. Another great pie is the ‘Italian Job’ with arugula and prosciutto. With the addition of Niles Peacock Kitchen & Bar to the Edmonds pizza scene, and Sourdough Willy’s across the water, Edmonds/Kingston is now the epicenter of the PNW pizza world. And we are here for every slice.