The Edison Chicken Parade is a must-see event

Occurring every year on the exact same date and time, the Edison Chicken Parade is something to cluck about. #k5evening

EDISON, Wash. — Every year — baring any worldwide pandemics — on the last Sunday in February at "high noon," Edison has a parade.

A chicken parade.

You can be a person dressed as a chicken or an actual chicken. It doesn't matter. What matters is that you're prepared to celebrate our avian brethren.

"You can be anything that have to do with birds in this parade," said unofficial parade marshal Tony.

According to Tony, the event started about seven or eight years ago. A husband and wife team began the parade, and the event blossomed from there.

Francine Price, a Bow resident, loves the Edison Chicken Parade. She uses her knitting skill to whip up some truly fashionable swag, inspired by the parade.

"A few years ago, I was at the chicken parade and I thought it was such a wonderful experience, and the idea came to me," Price explained. "Make chicken hats!"

Many people were sporting Price's designs at the event.

"My favorite thing about the chicken parade is seeing the community come together in such a positive way," Price said. "Everybody is happy, everybody is joyful and everybody is there for each other."