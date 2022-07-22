Eastside Beer Week highlights 22 breweries with unique events and an official beer

Eastside Beer Week runs Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 31st. #k5evening

REDMOND, Wash. — Eastside Beer Week celebrates craft brewing and its enthusiasts on the Eastside and seeks to raise awareness about their thriving beer scene.

The special week also comes with an official beer, created via a collaboration between five breweries. It's called East meets Zest, a nod to the friendly rivalry with Seattle Breweries and to the orange zest infused into the beer.

Postdoc Brewing in Redmond brewed and canned the beer at their facility in Redmond.