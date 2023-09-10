Dynamic youth art exhibition at Seattle Center

Foundry 10 is celebrating its 5th “Everyday Unseen” art exhibition. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Everyday Unseen is a showcase for young visual and performing artists from the area. The idea is to highlight young voices in an exciting and empowering way by providing a platform that amplifies their passion. An opportunity to present or perform their art pieces in front of their peers and other attendees.

Throughout the years, the exhibition has been flexible and responsive by showcasing youth work in various ways. This year’s theme is “Monuments to the Mundane,” is housed at the Vera Project in Seattle Center.

“We have 27 youth artists from 14 to 20 years old; they're presenting 44 pieces of artwork this year,” said Handa Yoh from Foundry 10. “All of the artwork is focused around a theme called Monuments to the Mundane.”

“Foundry 10” continues to strive for a more youth-centered exhibition with the establishment of the Youth Leadership Council and Graphics Internship.

“Foundry10 is actually what kickstarted that love for painting because it is one of the first paintings I ever created was actually in a Foundry10 gallery,” said youth artist Brianna Blanchard. “[It's a] Really cool way to get kind of introduced to also a bit of a professional aspect of art.”

In 2022, the Youth Leadership Council was introduced to put emerging artists in the driver’s seat of the art exhibition. Inspiring youth artists who help create the visual direction and theme of the exhibition.

“It's very easy for other people not to take you seriously because you're both young and you're doing art, and those aren't always the most valued things,” said youth artist Lew Walker. “You should be doing the work that you want to do, and you should be taken seriously just as you are.”

The opening night gala of Everyday Unseen was a celebration of art and music. Those selected to showcase received a stipend, goods and opportunities to connect with other participants. It was an event in which these talented youth artists got the chance to present their art to a public audience.

“This is an opportunity to step out of your own comfort zone,” said Yoh. “A big part of the arts community is being intergenerational.”

The artist also had the chance to be part of programs offered by Foundry 10 to help their careers in Arts.

“Be seen as other humans; these are just artists doing their thing,” said Vera Project Artistic Director Jason Clackley.