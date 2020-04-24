Seattle artist Dozfy brings beauty to boarded-up businesses

SEATTLE — When Evening first profiled the artist known as Dozfy, he was turning restaurant menus into mini-masterpieces.



"I just can't help it. It's like breathing. I'm going to do it as long as people keep giving me menus to draw on," said Dozfy in 2017.



Today he's taken his talent outside to where it's needed most.



"We have a relationship with some of the restaurants and business owners who asked us to make artwork on their boards to prevent vandalism at the same time create a positive message in these dire times," Said Dozfy via Zoom.



So far he’s done murals all around Seattle, bringing beauty to boards that cover an ugly reality.



"From the menu art I was testing the idea what would resonant with the audience and the Space Needle was so strong, iconic image and as well as when I include the heart as a symbol of love and support, and the message stay strong, I realized that the gold version of the Space Needle acted like a lighthouse, like a beacon of hope."