Seattle artist Dozfy brings beauty to boarded-up businesses

SEATTLE — When Evening first profiled the artist known as Dozfy, he was turning restaurant menus into mini-masterpieces.
"I just can't help it. It's like breathing. I'm going to do it as long as people keep giving me menus to draw on," said Dozfy in 2017.
Today he's taken his talent outside to where it's needed most.
"We have a relationship with some of the restaurants and business owners who asked us to make artwork on their boards to prevent vandalism at the same time create a positive message in these dire times," Said Dozfy via Zoom.
So far he’s done murals all around Seattle, bringing beauty to boards that cover an ugly reality.
"From the menu art I was testing the idea what would resonant with the audience and the Space Needle was so strong, iconic image and as well as when I include the heart as a symbol of love and support, and the message stay strong, I realized that the gold version of the Space Needle acted like a lighthouse, like a beacon of hope."
When he paints, Dozfy says it's a lot like being a musician.
"I say a lot by doing less strokes and that's kinda where when I make art it's kind of the same thing. In music it's, what's the chorus, what is the beginning note, how do you end the song. The same thing with art. How do you end it with a clear succinct message that, within 3 seconds, the audience is like, ah-ha, got it, makes sense."
Dozfy doesn't know how many more murals he'll make. But where there's a canvas, there's a way to his heart.
"We'll see where the path leads us cuz I take the same approach making a painting and making these murals outside on plywood. I'm creating artwork that has a message but at the same time has my voice in it."
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.