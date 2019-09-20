SEATTLE — The wildly-popular Masterpiece Theatre TV series Downton Abbey makes its big-screen debut on September 20th. Evening's Jim Dever talked with Hugh Bonneville & Elizabeth McGovern about the film. Below is a transcript of the interview.

Dever: "Well it is good to see you Hugh and Elizabeth, or should I call you Lord and Lady?"



Bonneville: "(laughs) Call us what you will. Well if we can call you Jim, you can call us Hugh and Elizabeth."



Dever: "Ok. I prefer Sir Jim but Jim is just fine as well. So the fans of this show have missed you so much and are probably so excited to see the movie coming up. I wonder if they're giving you bows and curtsy everywhere you go. What's the excitement like out there?"



Bonneville: "The excitement has been really tangible actually? It's begun roll out a little bit in various countries around the world and the reaction really has been the audience has been giving us enormous hugs really saying it's so nice to be back with our friends. And we feel the same. When we got back together this time last year to make the movie, we were a little nervous, would it translate to the big screen and would our audiences come with us and so far they have. We're absolutely thrilled."



McGovern: "It is very interesting about the fans because there's something about this story that you don't just want to watch it you want to be in it. And I think that's part of the reason people are dressing up and going a bit mad and having tea parties and things it kind of invites you in, it's something you can participate in, which is something we were expecting."



Dever: "Both of you are so slim and such great shape and I wonder how you can do that when you have so many scenes around the banquet table.”



McGovern: "(Laugh) That's very good, no one has asked that question before. Why aren't we all ginormous”

Bonneville: “Put it this way we try not to eat during this scene because by 3 pm the food has gotten rather warm and the cold collations have got a bit warm and smelly. you'll notice dame Maggie barely picks up a spoon. I enjoy the breakfast scenes cause they are usually shot first thing in the day and the sausages are terrific.



Dever: "Ok thank you, my lord, my lady, thank you so much."

