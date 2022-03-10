A Seattle bookstore with beer and bagels

Chuck's Hop Shop and Muriel's All Day Eats are now open at Third Place Books. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Book, beer, and bagel lovers rejoice — now you can do all three in one spot! Chuck's Hop Shop and Muriel's All Day Eats recently opened at Third Place Books in Seward Park. A vast array of beers on tap, even more in bottles and cans, plus a kosher dairy restaurant means you can be well-read, well-fed, and have your thirst quenched in the same spot. And it's Seattle, so of course there's coffee as well.

The staff at Third Place Books came up with some beer book pairings to celebrate Chuck's opening:

Fremont Brewing's Bourbon Barrel Aged Dark Star Imperial Stout goes well with Moon Witch, Spider King the second book in Marlon James' Dark Star Trilogy. Just like the trilogy, this imperial stout opens up and gets more complex as you enjoy it.

Fireweed Lager, a collaboration between LA-based Highland Park Brewery and Ballard's Fair Isle, is paired with A Psalm for the Wild Built by Becky Chambers. The beer has foraged fireweed in it, and is very limited supply. The book is a lush, hopeful piece of science fiction according to Goodreads.

Cloudburst Brewing's Hazy IPA is paired with To Paradise. Third Place Book's staff says it's because Hanya Yanagihara's visionary novel shatters all expectations, just like Cloudburst brewing does on a weekly basis.