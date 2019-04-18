SEATTLE — Like many fashion photo shoots, the work starts long before the models go in front of the camera. And the spring fashion shoot for the April issue of Seattle Magazine was no exception.

"We definitely wanted to showcase spring trends. And we really wanted to re-interrupt how a modern Seattleite, a modern woman would wear these pieces," Said Andrew Hoge, style writer for Seattle Magazine.

To show off all the new looks, Hoge and his team went through countless collections from some of Seattle's best clothiers.



"We really love seeking out and pulling from local designers like Luly Yang or Chae or stores like Moorea Seal. But we also like to hit up Nordstrom and Butch Blum and everything at the Bellevue Collection is fabulous."



"The Luly Yang piece is great because of its use of pattern. Big oversize pattern are huge for this season. Also, it's a knit so not only is it on trend piece, it's black and white so you can really style it with anything, it's also very transitional."



"Tone on tone is really big for spring. So you have this full pink suit look with this purple hat and that together is really, really in."



Another trend this spring is switching up sizes.



"Not everybody has to be in a formfitting cocktail dress or too dainty. It's kind of fun to play with the silhouette and play with proportion which is very big in fashion these days."



Fashions always change. And with Seattle changing just as quickly, there's no telling what will be in front of the camera next.



Andrew says, "We have so many new residents and neighbors to our city it's really fun to see how that is affecting the fashion story in Seattle and really encouraging people to celebrate dressing up, but also to dress up with the Seattle ethos in mind."

You can see all the outfits in the April issue of Seattle Magazine.

This story is sponsored by Seattle Magazine. KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.