SEATTLE — The Bangrak market is a famous market in Bangkok, known for its bounty of delicious street food. Thousands of miles away, Seattle has its very own Bangrak Market in Belltown- a restaurant bringing central Thai street food to the city.
Step inside, and you'll feel like you've entered a market- this restaurant is incredibly colorful and lively, featuring dozens of delicious dishes and drinks.
Bangrak Market doesn't just do colorful food- they have tasty (and usually colorful) drinks as well.
From popular Thai iced tea to their stunning Bangrak Purple Drop, these drinks are as photo-worthy as they are delightful.
Bangrak Market gives you a taste of Thailand's street food right in Belltown. Come for the food, stay for the wonderful ambiance, and be prepared to bring friends- you'll want to order lots of different things!
Bangrak Market | 2319 2nd Ave | 206-735-7352
