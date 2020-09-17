Delicious offerings from 10 local Latinx businesses in one box

The "Hispanic Heritage Box" is curated and delivered by Savor Seattle. #k5evening

SEATTLE — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Savor Seattle curated a Hispanic Heritage Box featuring items from 10 local Latinx small businesses.

The box, which is delivered to your door, includes savory items like pasteles and empanadas, and sweet treats like alfajores (cookies sandwiched with dulce de leche caramel.)

There’s also coffee, jam, a cookbook written by Chef Lisa Dupar, and more.

For every box sold, Savor Seattle gives $5 to Casa Latina - a non-profit promoting education, employment and empowerment for latino immigrants.