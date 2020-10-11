Seattle based artist and music teacher brings unique sound to new season of "The Voice"

27 year old Payge Turner shocked judges with her sultry lower register.

SEATTLE — Payge Turner moved to the Seattle area from Kansas City two years ago; and since then, has been busy building her music career and teaching students at West Seattle's School of Rock.

Being selected to perform on The Voice was a dream come true. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani both turned their chairs, but all of the judges seemed impressed by her performance of The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name".

ANGELA: "When you are on stage, I know you aren't seeing their faces. Have you had a chance to see their reactions to your peformance, particularly the low notes?

PAYGE TURNER: "Honestly, The first time I saw it was premier day. And there are gifs going around about it. It's so cool to see people react to a female singing low. It's not usual. It's definitely awesome to see them react, especially John Legend. I mean, it's John Legend!"

ANGELA: I know you are a teacher. Is that a different kind of pressure when you are on a competition using your voice and then you teach that?

PAYGE TURNER: "Going from having to teach that and also establishing the thing you are teaching is a lot of pressure because your students are watching you now. So if you aren't doing the things that you are teaching, then that defeats the purpose. And also, my vocal teacher is watching the show and making sure I'm doing what I'm supposed to be doing."

Turner grew up in Trinidad and Tobago and her mom is a singer as well. It was after visiting the Northwest, that she decided to leave Kansas City and continue her musical career in Seattle.

"One of the reasons I moved here was for nature. I went on a backpacking trip to Forks and I was like, this is it. This is exactly where I want to live."