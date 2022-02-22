A new bar in downtown Kirkland celebrates Champagne

Pop Culture offers more than 50 different bottles of champagne and a dozen options by the glass. #k5evening

Carolyn Holt had long dreamed of opening her own Champagne bar. And finally, in the fall of 2021, the former Kent School District guidance counselor made her dream come true.

Pop Culture Champagne Bar doesn't take itself too seriously. It's chic but cozy and the food options are a reflection of Holt's witty sense of humor.

Paired with the Champagne and sparkling wine are dishes like "Don't Have a Cow" or "Gettin' Figgy With It". They even have grilled cheese sandwiches like "Apple Bottom Cheese" or "Figgy Smalls", which has Brie cheese and fig jam.