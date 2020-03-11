How Brandy Clark pivoted during the pandemic

The Morton, Wash singer-songwriter credits her hometown with teaching her resilience

TACOMA, Wash. — It was March of 2020 and 6-time Grammy nominee Brandy Clark had just released Your Life Is A Record, a break-up album full of pain and lessons learned. She was ready to share it with the world when --instead--the world shut down.



“I thought, 'okay', I had been running pretty hard so, 'maybe like a 10-day break will be good and then we can jump into rehearsals for this tour and back into promoting the album'. Then BOOM, it stopped.”

Like so many of us Clark was stuck at home. She needed to pivot if she was going to get the album in front of fans. And that's how she came up with her YouTube interview series You Can't Come Over But You Can Come In, “Reba McIntyre did it,” said Clark, “Martina McBride, Mary Chapin Carpenter. A lot of my heroes were willing to do it.”



She also made videos describing the stories behind the new songs and started a book club. She's featured Kiley Reid’s Such A Fun Age and Stephen King’s The Outsider.

Music fans have been asking for Brandy Clark/ Brandi Carlile collaboration for years and it finally happened with the recording of the song Same Devil this year.

“You know what's crazy is we got together just like this,” Clark said over Zoom, “She was in her place in Washington and then I was in Nashville in a studio with the players. She produced it from there and then we sent the tracks to her and she sang her parts . So that's been a real bright spot.”

Clark says she credits her resilience to growing up in a small town like Morton, Washington, “People care for each other there and people are tough. You can't live that remotely and not be tough so I do think all of that has factored in with me for determination and resilience.”