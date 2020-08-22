Exclusive interview with Bryan Cranston about his role in 'The One And Only Ivan'

The new film based on the Tacoma icon is now streaming on Disney+. #k5evening

SEATTLE — A Northwest icon makes his Disney debut today: Ivan the gorilla.

The new movie The One And Only Ivan was inspired by his life, and the menagerie of CGI animals are voiced by an all-star voice cast including Sam Rockwell, Angelina Jolie, Danny DeVito and Helen Mirren.

The human star is Bryan Cranston, who plays Mack – a man who bought Ivan as a baby lowland gorilla and eventually turns him into a shopping mall attraction.

For those who remember the actual Ivan from his decades in Tacoma, the film version won’t ring entirely true. It’s based on the children’s book that was inspired by Ivan, so there are plenty of differences in the story. But Cranston hopes the messages of family and positive change remain the same.

He talked to entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb via Zoom, where she introduced him to her dog.

HOLCOMB: "I had to introduce you to Tootsie because when my kids watched the movie they said, '(The character) Bob looks just like Tootsie!'"

CRANSTON: "(whistling) Tootsie!”

HOLCOMB: “Can you weigh in? Do you see a resemblance with Bob?”

CRANSTON: “Tootsie is far more handsome than Bob."

HOLCOMB: "How much if any research did you do about his real life prior to taking on this role?”

CRANSTON: “A lot. Once I read the script and then the book and then I went to the documentary that was made, and clips from remotes about the shopping center in Tacoma, and I thought it was fascinating. The idea that a couple adopts a lowland gorilla, with little diapers on and would take him to the park and put him in the swings and people would flock to that. I kind of understand it, and that's why I was attracted to this character of Mack, that he has flaws, his decision-making isn't always sound, it's based in emotion, a lot of it. But very relatable. I wanted to play this character who is troubled, has inner conflict, and is trying to find his way out to do the right thing."

HOLCOMB: "You gave him an excellent, intentionally-bad accent when he is performing."

CRANSTON: "To American audiences, to hear a British accent, and a formal British accent at that, it lends itself to some kind of international intrigue and, ‘Oh my gosh, it's kind of special and different!’ And then when he's backstage, that all drops. He takes off his girdle, he's got a little bit of girth in his belly, and he's not at all who he presents himself to be when the show is on."

HOLCOMB: "What do you hope, particularly kids who live in this area, take away from this film?”

CRANSTON: “I hope kids, not just in your area but everywhere around the world, may start a conversation. It is a controversial conversation. What should we do with animals? Is it right for us to put them in captivity? Maybe children will be stimulated, entertained, laugh and cry about this movie. If we can start the conversation within the family, we've succeeded."

HOLCOMB: "I just want to say I'm really glad you're well (recovered from COVID-19) and thank you for continuing to stand up and speak out about masks. We're big on that on my show, and we're doing a whole campaign on our station, and every voice matters, so thank you.”

CRANSTON: “I think with mutual cooperation of the humanity that we are, if we do the right thing and show mutual respect for ourselves and others, we'll get through this."