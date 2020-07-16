At the empty Georgetown Inn, pandemic life is poignant, spooky, quirky, and straight-up LOL

New series #KeepingINN documents a Seattle family's life as they attempt to save the family business #k5evening

#KeepingINN is the hilarious and often poignant new video series that chronicles Seattle innkeeper Anita Woo as she attempts to save the family business, Georgetown Inn, during this pandemic.

She's joined by her husband, Evening's Jim Dever and their dog Marvin, who also doubles as a less than scary guard dog.

A new episode is available each week and you can catch up on Facebook, YouTube.

Episode One begins as the family leaves their Seattle home to stay in the hotel for an indeterminate amount of time. In this episode, Jim has some big ideas on how best to keep the place secure!