Seattle's International Auto Show back for 2021

SEATTLE — The Seattle International Auto Show is back!

More than 350 of the latest model cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, vans, electric vehicles, hybrid and exotic cars are on display at Lumen Field Event Center this weekend.

The pandemic forced the auto show to go on hiatus, but it will make a triumphant return in 2021. Automobile Specialist Tom Volk said this year's event will be supercharged.

“It’s basically two years of technologies and new vehicles that people haven’t exposed themselves to,” Volk said.

Attendees can compare hundreds of vehicles side by side, sit in the driver’s seat, inspect the engines and explore new technology like the electric BMW iX that features a “self-healing grille” that reportedly repairs minor scratches automatically.

Ford claims that over 160,000 reservations have already been made for their new F-150 Lightning truck.

Volk says the electric vehicle trend has gone from fad to mainstream and the Electric Highway displays the newest from Volvo, Jaguar, Porsche, VW, Audio, KIA and Toyota.

The Porsche Taycan, VW ID.4, Jaguar I Pace, Polestar and Audi Q4 e-tron are all available for test drives. Volk explained despite the microchip shortage this is a great way to research exactly what vehicle you’re after — even if it might take your local dealer some time to get the exact make and color.

“People forget that the automobile is the most high-tech product that they own. They think maybe it’s a computer or smartphone but your automobile — even a basic automobile — has dozens of microchips in it,” Volk said.