Seattle artist Paul Cole debuts colorful exhibition at City of Light Art Gallery

SEATTLE — Seattle artist Paul Cole will exhibit his art debut after over 45 years of discipline, and there is plenty to see.

Cole and City of Light Art Gallery curator John Wesley joined New Day NW to talk about the art and what visitors can expect.

"People will see sculptures, they will see multicolor, mixed-media, they will see abstract, and a little bit of cubism," Cole said. "But mostly they’ll see lots of color."

The exhibition is one of color, hope, and love, he said.

"Abstract paintings are typically associated with often, European male artists - in general, high art. When you think of a painting that's going to be in a mansion, in a palace, something that royalty would have, we think, 'Ah... Monet, ah... Picasso.' And I'm like, 'Ah... Basquiat' who was a young black man, whose art is the highest selling American art," Wesley said. "So, when you think of high art, yes, think of Matisse, but also think of Paul Cole."

There is always a connection between struggle and hope in Cole's works. It can be seen in his writings and other paintings, like "Bonita Mariposa."

"When I look at this painting myself, I see someone who is alive. I see chaos, but chaos is not overtaking the image," Cole said. "Chaos is a part of life. The thing that I see with her is she has made order out of the chaos. And that’s the beautiful thing."

Cole said he hopes visitors can walk away from the museum knowing that beauty is still being created out of chaos.

The exhibit will be held Thursday, Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.

City of Light Art Gallery | 813 Hiawatha Pl. S., Seattle

About City of Light Gallery

City of Light is a modern art gallery dedicated to uplifting and empowering brilliant artists from diverse cultural backgrounds in Seattle and across the world. The gallery founders launched a non-profit in the summer of 2020 called Seattle BIPOC Organic to help distribute organic food to thousands of people in Seattle.