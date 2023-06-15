Here's a list of events celebrating Juneteenth around western Washington this weekend

WASHINGTON, USA — Juneteenth, short for June nineteenth, is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans.
Juneteenth National Independence Day is celebrated on the anniversary of the order issued by Major General Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for slaves in Texas, over two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.
Here is a list of events celebrating the holiday around western Washington this weekend.
Seattle
Atlantic Street Center's 22nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration
- When: Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: Rainier Beach Community Center
- What to expect: Entertainment, food, Black-owned vendors, lawn games and community resources for families
REVIVAL: Juneteenth Pop-up Markets
- When: Sunday, June 18 from noon to 5 p.m.
- Where: 2301 East Union Street in the Central District
- What to expect: Outdoor market with Black-owned retailers and food vendors
Bellingham
Community picnic hosted by the Bellingham Unity Committee
- When: Saturday, June 17 from 2-6 p.m.
- Where: Maritime Heritage Park
- What to expect: Funk, Soul, R&B, Reggae music, dance performances, community step, community art wall, community organizations tabling, and more
Juneteenth Beer Garden Concert
- When: Sunday, June 18 from 8-11 p.m.
- Where: Boundary Bay Brewery
- What to expect: Live performances by S.A.M. Seed, CHRVNS, and Silk Jammies in the beer garden. It is an all-ages event until 10 p.m.
Tacoma
Juneteenth Celebration: A Road to Economic Freedom
- When: Monday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Stewart Heights Park
- What to expect: Food trucks, Miss Juneteenth Pageant, financial and career resources, performances, kid's play zone and over 100 vendors
Olympia
Juneteenth: Celebrate Freedom
- When: Sunday, June 18 from 1-5 p.m.
- Where: The Rebecca Howard Park
- What to expect: Performances, presentations and a market with Black-owned vendors
Juneteenth Celebration at the Regional Athletic Complex
- When: Saturday, June 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Regional Athletic Complex in Olympia
- What to expect: Free BBQ lunch, games, live music and presentations
Kirkland
Eastside celebration
- When: Saturday, June 17 from 11:40 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Juanita Beach Park
- What to expect: Youth performances, speakers, food, music and more