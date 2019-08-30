LIVE
77
Seattle, WA
Seattle Weather Summary: 77 degrees
1st female captain takes command at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard
Group wants less noisy Navy jets over Olympic National Park
Good Samaritan describes helping Alaska plane crash survivors
Mental health advocate and former second lady Tipper Gore talks about mental illness and homelessness - New Day Northwest
Navy sailors instructed to 'clap like we're at a strip club' for VP Pence's arrival
World's largest plane completes historic first flight
What is school like for students of color? - New Day Northwest
How should we address racism in school? - New Day Northwest
Legal expert Anne Bremner gives us the latest on the College Admissions Scandal and Jussie Smollet - New Day Northwest
How will the GOP's tax reform impact Washington state?
Cantwell speaks out against GOP tax plan
Tacoma's Immigrant legal defense fund
Pilot praised for heroic Iowa 1989 crash landing dies in Seattle
Al Haynes is credited with saving hundreds of lives when he had to try and land his plane that was crashing.
Washington teacher of the year was 'denied entrance' to detention center
Manning said leaders at the detention center attempted to call the police and tow vehicles during the visit.
FAA bans some MacBook Pro models from flights due to possible fire risk
The recalled batteries in the laptop can overheat and could potentially pose a fire risk.
Texas dog owner warning others after losing her pet to deadly algae
Tamra Massey's dog, Fina, died within an hour of ingesting blue-green algae in the Guadalupe River.
President Trump, First Lady visit with injured Dayton shooting victims amid protests
WKYC’s Sara Shookman will be in Dayton for the presidential visit, which we will stream here inside this story.
15 apps parents should look out for on their kids' phones
Before kids go back to school, police around the country are reminding parents about potentially dangerous apps.
Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison dead at 88
Morrison broke barriers when she became the first black woman to win a Nobel Prize in Literature in 1993.
KING 5 Weather
Mostly cloudy tonight with rain arriving over the Olympic Peninsula Saturday morning. By the afternoon, showers will arrive inland too.
FORECAST
28 minutes ago
The Investigators
669 prohibited Washington gun buyers attempted purchases, report finds
DOJ threatens to dismantle landmark law that helps sick Hanford workers
Video shows Snohomish County court employees' unruly behavior
Whistleblowers: Army ignoring advice of medical experts
Auburn special ed teacher alleges retaliation for fighting for kids’ rights
'Words do not protect us': Washington lawmakers react to mass shootings
WATCH: Amazing full video of Apollo 11 moon landing projected on Washington Monument
Positive train control safety technology 90% complete, US officials say
Multiple injuries reported in shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival
Voice actor for Minnie Mouse dies at age 75
Washington pilot accused of flying while drunk in Nevada crash
Go from bikes to brews in Montana's state capital
PHOTOS: NFL Honors red carpet
10 years later: This is what the Beijing Olympic Venues look like now
PHOTOS: Day four of the 2018 Seahawks Training Camp at VMAC in Renton
Photos from the 2018 ESPYS
Photos from the 2018 MLB All-Star Game
Voice actor for Minnie Mouse dies at age 75
Washington pilot accused of flying while drunk in Nevada crash
Is ICE using facial recognition to comb Washington drivers' licenses?
Pentagon announces $1.2 million price tag for Trump's 'Salute to America'
Teen mows image of American Flag into his front yard to honor friend killed on duty
Vancouver dog survives 31 days in Washington woods after being hit by car
Washington probation officers save woman's life with gummy bears, apple juice
The Farmers' Almanac may be more entertainment than science
2 hours ago
Hikers can ride the Trailhead Direct shuttle Labor Day weekend to avoid parking struggles
Tired of managing Albertson's stores, Vancouver man now finalist for teacher of year
Turning an ugly disease beautiful: Husband helps wife shave hair in breast cancer photoshoot
