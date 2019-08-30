LIVE
77
Seattle, WA

Seattle Weather Summary: 77 degrees
1st female captain takes command at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard
MILITARY-NEWS
Group wants less noisy Navy jets over Olympic National Park
MILITARY-NEWS
Good Samaritan describes helping Alaska plane crash survivors
NATIONAL
Mental health advocate and former second lady Tipper Gore talks about mental illness and homelessness - New Day Northwest
NEW-DAY-NORTHWEST
Navy sailors instructed to 'clap like we're at a strip club' for VP Pence's arrival
MILITARY-NEWS
World's largest plane completes historic first flight
AEROSPACE
What is school like for students of color? - New Day Northwest
NEW-DAY-NORTHWEST
How should we address racism in school? - New Day Northwest
NEW-DAY-NORTHWEST
Legal expert Anne Bremner gives us the latest on the College Admissions Scandal and Jussie Smollet - New Day Northwest
NEW-DAY-NORTHWEST
How will the GOP's tax reform impact Washington state?
NATIONAL
Cantwell speaks out against GOP tax plan
NATIONAL
Tacoma's Immigrant legal defense fund
NATIONAL
KING 5 Weather
KING 5 Weather
Mostly cloudy tonight with rain arriving over the Olympic Peninsula Saturday morning. By the afternoon, showers will arrive inland too.
FORECAST
28 minutes ago
669 prohibited Washington gun buyers attempted purchases, report finds
Go from bikes to brews in Montana's state capital
EVENING
PHOTOS: NFL Honors red carpet
NATION-WORLD
10 years later: This is what the Beijing Olympic Venues look like now
NATION-WORLD
PHOTOS: Day four of the 2018 Seahawks Training Camp at VMAC in Renton
EVENING
Photos from the 2018 ESPYS
NATION-WORLD
Photos from the 2018 MLB All-Star Game
NATION-WORLD

Vancouver dog survives 31 days in Washington woods after being hit by car
LIFE
Washington probation officers save woman's life with gummy bears, apple juice
NEWS
The Farmers' Almanac may be more entertainment than science
WEATHER-BLOG
2 hours ago
Hikers can ride the Trailhead Direct shuttle Labor Day weekend to avoid parking struggles
EXPLORE-THE-PNW
Tired of managing Albertson's stores, Vancouver man now finalist for teacher of year
EDUCATION
Turning an ugly disease beautiful: Husband helps wife shave hair in breast cancer photoshoot
HEARTTHREADS
