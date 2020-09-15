Skip Navigation
Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com
Your photos: Wildfire smoke blankets western Washington
1/25
Alexander Ahn
Credit: Alexander Ahn
2/25
Linda Mikkelsen
Credit: Linda Mikkelsen
3/25
Linda Mikkelsen
Credit: Linda Mikkelsen
4/25
Linda Mikkelsen
Credit: Linda Mikkelsen
5/25
Deneta Iglesias
City view lost in the smog. Credit: Deneta Iglesias
6/25
Kendall Toerner
Just before the heavy smoke rolled in (sept 7) 600mm telephoto of moon tinged red from the smoke Credit: Kendall Toerner
7/25
Mark Sch.
About noon Credit: Mark Sch.
8/25
Doug Green
Credit: Doug Green
9/25
Karen Murphy
Credit: Karen Murphy
10/25
Michelle Hall
Credit: Michelle Hall
11/25
Alexander Ahn
Credit: Alexander Ahn
12/25
Kevin hergert
Credit: Kevin hergert
13/25
James Morgan
Credit: James Morgan
14/25
Maryanne Trengove
Credit: Maryanne Trengove
15/25
Brian Parker & Paula Munson
These skyline photos were taken (Wed. 9/9, Frid. 9/11 and Sat. 9/12) from Urban Worklofts building in SoDo. Credit: Brian Parker & Paula Munson
16/25
Jeffrey julien
Credit: Jeffrey julien
17/25
Chris Snow
Credit: Chris Snow
18/25
Sharon Hale
Credit: Sharon Hale
19/25
Marit Saltrones
Saturday evening from the Pike Place Market towards West Seattle and Bainbridge Island. Credit: Marit Saltrones
20/25
Barb Neighbors
Credit: Barb Neighbors
21/25
Marit Saltrones
Saturday evening from the Pike Place Market towards West Seattle and Bainbridge Island. Credit: Marit Saltrones
22/25
Chris Snow
Credit: Chris Snow
23/25
Chris Snow
Credit: Chris Snow
24/25
Heather High
Credit: Heather High
25/25
Patrick Carlson
Credit: Patrick Carlson
Alexander Ahn
Credit: Alexander Ahn
