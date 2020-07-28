Skip Navigation
Your photos: Mask up Washington to slow COVID-19
1/42
Monica Martinez
Credit: Monica Martinez
2/42
Portland Running Company “mask as you pass “ excerise for you safety for others
Credit: Portland Running Company “mask as you pass “ excerise for you safety for others
3/42
Peter W.
Credit: Peter W.
4/42
Jill Reitz
Credit: Jill Reitz
5/42
pat elkins
Credit: pat elkins
6/42
Erin Straub
Credit: Erin Straub
7/42
Sunshine Edwards
Credit: Sunshine Edwards
8/42
Selfie
Credit: Selfie
9/42
Nimrod Vered
Photos were taken in Denny Creek this Saturday. Credit: Nimrod Vered
10/42
I did!
Credit: I did!
11/42
Devon Schweizer
Members of North Cascades Crew rowing and taking care of Davies Beach during COVID-19 Credit: Devon Schweizer
12/42
Donna Chang
We were ready for an early morning visit to Costco. Our first in several months! Credit: Donna Chang
13/42
Nimrod Vered
Photos were taken in Denny Creek this Saturday. Credit: Nimrod Vered
14/42
Devon Schweizer
Enjoying the PNW while social distancing and protecting others with masks. We still had just as much fun. Credit: Devon Schweizer
15/42
Devon Schweizer
Members of North Cascades Crew rowing and taking care of Davies Beach during COVID-19 Credit: Devon Schweizer
16/42
Me
Credit: Me
17/42
SA
Credit: SA
18/42
Selfie
Credit: Selfie
19/42
Mackenzie Paine- selfie with my son Henry
Credit: Mackenzie Paine- selfie with my son Henry
20/42
Lisa Schmiedeskamp
Credit: Lisa Schmiedeskamp
21/42
Marlon Hall
My daughter and I had some free time, and had an impromptu photo shoot, including these with her mask on. Credit: Marlon Hall
22/42
Sarah Wilcox
Keeping our fellow hikers safe on a glorious day at Olympic National Park. Credit: Sarah Wilcox
23/42
Spegal Family
Credit: Spegal Family
24/42
Spegal Family
Credit: Spegal Family
25/42
Sonya Christilaw
Credit: Sonya Christilaw
26/42
Keith Jenkins
Credit: Keith Jenkins
27/42
Tammi Johnson
Credit: Tammi Johnson
28/42
Helga
Credit: Helga
29/42
Myself and I made the mask
Credit: Myself and I made the mask
30/42
Govind Agarwal
Credit: Govind Agarwal
31/42
Kathy
Grammy made these masks for us. Credit: Kathy
32/42
Me
Credit: Me
33/42
Jason
Credit: Jason
34/42
Kathy
Making masks to protect my RN daughter and her co-workers! Credit: Kathy
35/42
Jason
Credit: Jason
36/42
Lisa Ostreim
Credit: Lisa Ostreim
37/42
Jason
Credit: Jason
38/42
Selfies
Credit: Selfies
39/42
Leticia Hewitt “mom”
Woodland Park Zoo trip since reopening. They did an amazing job laying out the flow of how we saw the animal’s Credit: Leticia Hewitt “mom”
40/42
Elke Sanborn
Credit: Elke Sanborn
41/42
Shannon williams
Credit: Shannon williams
42/42
Shawna Martin
Credit: Shawna Martin
1
/
42
Monica Martinez
Credit: Monica Martinez
More
