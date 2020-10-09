Skip Navigation
Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com
Faces of Washington: Spotlighting diversity across the region
1/15
KING 5
Vinny Nguyen of Seattle, Washington
2/15
KING 5
Vic Marchi of West Seattle, Washington.
3/15
KING 5
Shayla Zartman.
4/15
KING 5
Tracee Arps of Shelton, Washington.
5/15
KING 5
Shaye Villaneuva of Seattle, Washington.
6/15
KING 5
Ramiro Galindo of Burien, Washington.
7/15
KING 5
Raelene Ulloa of Shelton, Washington.
8/15
KING 5
Mike Hua of Seattle, Washington.
9/15
KING 5
Farah Abdelsalan of Kent, Washington.
10/15
KING 5
Manny, a local Washington resident.
11/15
KING 5
Jesus Hernandez of Seattle, Washington.
12/15
KING 5
Esraa Abdelsalon of Kent, Washington.
13/15
KING 5
Brandi Potter of Olympia, Washington.
14/15
KING 5
Adrian Brandon, local artist.
15/15
KING 5
Ariana Ulloa, of Shelton, Washington.
