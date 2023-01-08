x
August 1 primary election results for western Washington

Track Aug. 1 primary election results across western Washington, including races for seven Seattle City Council district seats and two King County Council district seats.

Voters in Chelan, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Island, Kitsap, Kittitas, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, Pierce, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston, and Whatcom counties will also vote on various races and levies during the primary election on Aug. 1.

Washington is a top-two primary state. The top-two primary allows voters to choose among all candidates running for each office, according to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office. The two candidates who receive the most votes during the primary election will move on to the general election, regardless of party affiliation.

An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on election day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.

County canvassing boards will certify and transmit election results Aug. 15.

Results updated every 2 minutes or less (some races may update less frequently).

* Indicates an incumbent

KING - KING COUNTY COUNCIL 4

BECKA JOHNSON POPPE 
0%
0%
0
JORGE BARON 
0%
0%
0
SARAH REYNEVELD 
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 8/1/2023 11:31:58 AM

KING - KING COUNTY COUNCIL 8

TERESA MOSQUEDA 
0%
0%
0
SOFIA ARAGON 
0%
0%
0
GOODSPACEGUY 
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 8/1/2023 11:31:58 AM

KING - SEATTLE COUNCIL 1

LUCY BAREFOOT 
0%
0%
0
STEPHEN BROWN 
0%
0%
0
JEAN IANNELLI CRACIUN 
0%
0%
0
ROB SAKA 
0%
0%
0
PRESTON ANDERSON 
0%
0%
0
MAREN COSTA 
0%
0%
0
MIA JACOBSON 
0%
0%
0
PHIL TAVEL 
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 8/1/2023 11:31:58 AM

KING - SEATTLE COUNCIL 2

TAMMY MORALES 
0%
0%
0
TANYA WOO 
0%
0%
0
MARGARET ELISABETH 
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 8/1/2023 11:31:58 AM

KING - SEATTLE COUNCIL 3

ALEX COOLEY 
0%
0%
0
BOBBY GOODWIN 
0%
0%
0
RY ARMSTRONG 
0%
0%
0
SHOBHIT AGARWAL 
0%
0%
0
JOY HOLLINGSWORTH 
0%
0%
0
ANDREW ASHIOFU 
0%
0%
0
ALEX HUDSON 
0%
0%
0
EFRAIN HUDNELL 
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 8/1/2023 11:31:58 AM

KING - SEATTLE COUNCIL 4

RON DAVIS 
0%
0%
0
KEN WILSON 
0%
0%
0
MARITZA RIVERA 
0%
0%
0
GEORGE ARTEM 
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 8/1/2023 11:31:58 AM

KING - SEATTLE COUNCIL 5

SHANE MACOMBER 
0%
0%
0
CHRISTIANA OBEYSUMNER 
0%
0%
0
JUSTIN SIMMONS 
0%
0%
0
REBECCA WILLIAMSON 
0%
0%
0
NILU JENKS 
0%
0%
0
BOEGART BIBBY 
0%
0%
0
CATHY MOORE 
0%
0%
0
LUCCA MURDOCH HOWARD 
0%
0%
0
BOBBY TUCKER 
0%
0%
0
TYE REED 
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 8/1/2023 11:31:58 AM

KING - SEATTLE COUNCIL 6

DAN STRAUSS 
0%
0%
0
SHEA WILSON 
0%
0%
0
PETE HANNING 
0%
0%
0
VICTORIA PALMER 
0%
0%
0
DALE KUTZERA 
0%
0%
0
JON LISBIN 
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 8/1/2023 11:31:58 AM

KING - SEATTLE COUNCIL 7

ANDREW LEWIS 
0%
0%
0
AARON MARSHALL 
0%
0%
0
OLGA SAGAN 
0%
0%
0
WADE SOWDERS 
0%
0%
0
BOB KETTLE 
0%
0%
0
ISABELLE KERNER 
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 8/1/2023 11:31:58 AM

KITSAP - BREMERTON PUBLIC SAFETY LEVY

APPROVE 
0%
0%
0
REJECT 
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 8/1/2023 11:31:58 AM

PIERCE - TACOMA EMS LEVY

APPROVE 
0%
0%
0
REJECT 
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 8/1/2023 11:31:58 AM

SNOHOMISH - EDMONDS MAYOR

DIANE BUCKSHNIS 
0%
0%
0
MIKE ROSEN 
0%
0%
0
MIKE NELSON 
0%
0%
0
BRAD SHIPLEY 
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 8/1/2023 11:31:58 AM

SNOHOMISH - SNOHOMISH COUNTY EXECUTIVE

CHRISTOPHER GARNETT (D)
0%
0%
0
BOB HAGGLUND (R)
0%
0%
0
DAVE SOMERS (D)
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 8/1/2023 11:31:58 AM

THURSTON - OLYMPIA MAYOR

DESIREE CHANTAL TOLIVER 
0%
0%
0
DAVID ROSS 
0%
0%
0
DONTAE PAYNE 
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 8/1/2023 11:31:58 AM

WHATCOM - BELLINGHAM MAYOR

CHRISTOPHER MCCOY 
0%
0%
0
KIM LUND 
0%
0%
0
SETH FLEETWOOD 
0%
0%
0
MIKE MCAULEY 
0%
0%
0
KRISTINA MARTENS 
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 8/1/2023 11:31:58 AM

WHATCOM - WHATCOM COUNTY EXECUTIVE

MISTY FLOWERS 
0%
0%
0
ALICIA RULE 
0%
0%
0
SATPAL SIDHU 
0%
0%
0
DAN PURDY 
0%
0%
0
BARRY BUCHANAN 
0%
0%
0
SUKHWANT GILL 
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 0
Last Updated: 8/1/2023 11:31:58 AM

Election Headlines

