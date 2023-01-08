August 1 primary election results for western Washington

Track Aug. 1 primary election results across western Washington, including races for seven Seattle City Council district seats and two King County Council district seats.

Voters in Chelan, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Island, Kitsap, Kittitas, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, Pierce, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston, and Whatcom counties will also vote on various races and levies during the primary election on Aug. 1.

Washington is a top-two primary state. The top-two primary allows voters to choose among all candidates running for each office, according to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office. The two candidates who receive the most votes during the primary election will move on to the general election, regardless of party affiliation.

An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on election day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.

County canvassing boards will certify and transmit election results Aug. 15.

Results updated every 2 minutes or less (some races may update less frequently).