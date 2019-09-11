We are not prepared for the next big West Coast tsunami or earthquake. The West Coast has thousands of faults, from California’s San Andreas to the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the coast of the Pacific Northwest. These faults bring lingering threats of powerful tsunamis, catastrophic fires and widespread power outages. As scientists examine how to predict the next big one, five TEGNA stations in Washington, Oregon, California and Colorado joined forces to examine what could happen during a significant earthquake, as well as what families and buildings need to do to be prepared, from creating disaster kits to using early-warning systems designed for our phones.