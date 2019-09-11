WATCH LIVE
Earthquake Awareness

We are not prepared for the next big West Coast tsunami or earthquake. The West Coast has thousands of faults, from California’s San Andreas to the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the coast of the Pacific Northwest. These faults bring lingering threats of powerful tsunamis, catastrophic fires and widespread power outages. As scientists examine how to predict the next big one, five TEGNA stations in Washington, Oregon, California and Colorado joined forces to examine what could happen during a significant earthquake, as well as what families and buildings need to do to be prepared, from creating disaster kits to using early-warning systems designed for our phones.

Will there ever be earthquake warnings like there are with severe weather?
Will there ever be earthquake warnings like there are with severe weather?
One expert said he doesn't think predicting the exact time and place for the next earthquake will happen in his career, but he hopes science will get closer soon.
EARTHQUAKES
Ghost forest reveals clues to the Cascadia Subduction Zone's last earthquake
Ghost forest reveals clues to the Cascadia Subduction Zone’s last earthquake
The Cascadia Subduction Zone could produce the largest earthquake the west coast has seen in decades. The last time it went off was nearly 320 years ago.
EARTHQUAKES
Vertical evacuation structures offer escape from massive tsunami
Vertical evacuation structures offer escape from massive tsunami
Coastal communities have begun developing vertical evacuation structures as a safe way for residents to wait out a major tsunami.
EARTHQUAKES
Buoyant tsunami pods offer protection after major earthquake
Buoyant tsunami pods offer protection after major earthquake
A Mukilteo company designed a pod that’s an all-inclusive emergency kit and tsunami shelter. Survival Capsule aims to help residents wait out the devastating waves.
EARTHQUAKES
What you need to know about the San Andreas fault
What you need to know about the San Andreas fault
The San Andreas Fault is overdue for a big one. Are we ready?
EARTHQUAKES
What you need to know about earthquakes and the Cascadia Subduction Zone
What you need to know about earthquakes and the Cascadia Subduction Zone
The Cascadia Subduction Zone is a 620-mile-long fault that stretches from British Columbia to Northern California, and pressure is building daily.
EARTHQUAKES
17 minutes ago
How a tsunami could put an Oregon town underwater
How a tsunami could put an Oregon town underwater
As one section of the earth plunges below another, the sea floor will lift up and the ocean above will bulge, sending a massive wave barreling toward the coast.
EARTHQUAKES
4 minutes ago
How vulnerable is California to tsunamis?
How vulnerable is California to tsunamis?
The last tsunami to hit California came from Japan, 5,000 miles across the ocean, and was caused by a 9.0 magnitude earthquake.
EARTHQUAKES
Where solid ground could turn into 'soup' in an earthquake
Where solid ground could turn into 'soup' in an earthquake
The intense shaking of an earthquake will turn once-solid ground into something more like soup, in a phenomenon called liquefaction.
EARTHQUAKES
11 minutes ago
Why some buildings fall and others stay standing during an earthquake
Why some buildings fall and others stay standing during an earthquake
Ever wonder how some buildings stay upright during an earthquake? Here's a look at two systems built to help structures withstand the violent shaking.
EARTHQUAKES
7 minutes ago
Why a disaster kit will help you survive the next big one
Why a disaster kit will help you survive the next big one
If a major earthquake hits, are you ready? We show you what you need in your emergency kit and what you need in your home for days, if not weeks.
EARTHQUAKES
Earthquake early warning system ready for Shake Alert deployment
Earthquake early warning system ready for Shake Alert deployment
Other countries have had an early earthquake warning system in place for years, but ShakeAlert will soon be implemented in Washington, Oregon and California.
EARTHQUAKES
What can happen to our power grids after an earthquake?
What can happen to our power grids after an earthquake?
The electrical impacts of a major earthquake or tsunami can be catastrophic.
EARTHQUAKES
4.5 M earthquake rattles Northern California near Walnut Creek
4.5 M earthquake rattles Northern California near Walnut Creek
Dr. Lucy Jones, a top seismologist, says there's a slight increase in the chance of a bigger earthquake at the same location near the Calaveras fault.
NATION-WORLD
