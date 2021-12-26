Timeline: Frigid overnight temperatures expected in western Washington

After snow blanketed the region, overnight temperatures are dropping into the teens or lower.

Expect very cold temperatures Sunday night into Monday morning.

After heavy snowfall blanketed the region, arctic air will cause overnight temperatures will range from 5-15 degrees throughout western Washington, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Wind chills will be -10 degrees across Whatcom County and the San Juan Islands, according to the NWS.

Though the bulk of snowfall tapered off by Sunday afternoon, light snow flurries throughout the region remain possible.

The NWS warns that frost bite and hypothermia can occur much faster when temperatures are this cold.

Monday

Temperatures are expected to be in the teens across western Washington into Monday morning.

Monday will be mostly dry and cold with highs in the 20s.

A weather system passing by to the west could bring light snow to the coast and southwest interior by the afternoon, according to the NWS. Accumulations will likely be an inch or less.

Lows Monday night won't be quite as cold as Sunday night, with temperatures in the teens for the interior and 20s on the coast.

Tuesday and beyond

It will remain cold on Tuesday, with highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Expect a mostly dry day.

Light snow showers are possible through Wednesday, but it appears that the next significant system arrives on Thursday along with some slightly warmer temperatures that will push snow levels back up to a point where the lower elevations will receive a rain-snow mix, while the mountains will be blanketed once again.