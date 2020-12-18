Heavy rain, mountain snow expected this weekend in western Washington

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Cascades through Saturday morning. The heaviest rainfall is expected Saturday night into Sunday.

SEATTLE — It's going to be a wet weekend in western Washington with the potential for flooding and a good dose of mountain snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory in the Cascades is in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday for areas above 4,000 feet. The heaviest snowfall is expected Friday night into Saturday morning with 6-14 inches of new snow possible in the mountains.

Light snow over Stevens Pass at times today. Heavier round of snow this evening into tonight! Some rain may briefly mix in at Stevens Pass tonight with mainly rain at Snoqualmie Pass. Check @wsdot_passes for the pass conditions and information: https://t.co/F1RkiPjhVA #WAwx pic.twitter.com/tM1Ts0Nq22 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 18, 2020

Then comes the rain.

A Flood Watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday evening for most of western Washington, including King, Pierce, Snohomish, Thurston, Skagit and Whatcom counties.

A very wet weather system, an atmospheric river, will move in and the heaviest rainfall is expected to be Saturday afternoon though early Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The snow levels will rise to about 6,500 feet Saturday night, which means there will be mountain rain below that elevation. The NWS said there could be 3 to 5 inches of rain over the mountains.

There is also expected to be gusty winds with this weather system. High temperatures will be in the low 50s.