Heavy rain, mountain snow expected this weekend in western Washington

SEATTLE — It's going to be a wet weekend in western Washington with the potential for flooding and a good dose of mountain snow.
A Winter Weather Advisory in the Cascades is in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday for areas above 4,000 feet. The heaviest snowfall is expected Friday night into Saturday morning with 6-14 inches of new snow possible in the mountains.
Then comes the rain.
A Flood Watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday evening for most of western Washington, including King, Pierce, Snohomish, Thurston, Skagit and Whatcom counties.
A very wet weather system, an atmospheric river, will move in and the heaviest rainfall is expected to be Saturday afternoon though early Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The snow levels will rise to about 6,500 feet Saturday night, which means there will be mountain rain below that elevation. The NWS said there could be 3 to 5 inches of rain over the mountains.
There is also expected to be gusty winds with this weather system. High temperatures will be in the low 50s.
Another round of rain and blustery weather is expected Monday, but it won't be as wet or windy as Saturday night. The system should move out of the area by Tuesday leaving behind just a few showers.