Up to 18 inches of snow may fall in the Cascade mountains of Pierce and Lewis counties by Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service says.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches is possible.

The snow level will be approximately 4,500 feet.

Potential impacted areas include Crystal Mountain, Paradise on Mount Rainier, Chinook, Cayuse and White Pass.

Travel could be "very difficult" in the passes and on roads on Mount Rainier, according to the National Weather Service.