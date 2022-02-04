Winter Storm & Flood Watch: Strong storm system to bring feet of mountain snow, lowland rain, flooding & storms

A strong storm system will impact western Washington Sunday through Tuesday morning, bringing areas of heavy rain, snow, and wind.

SEATTLE — A strong late-season storm system will bring big impacts to western Washington beginning Sunday, continuing through Tuesday morning.

The system will be a bit of a one-two punch with impacts arriving as early as Sunday morning for our coastal communities before overspreading the entire Olympic Peninsula late Sunday morning followed by Puget Sound and the Cascades by the early afternoon hours on Sunday along with another round of impacts Monday into Tuesday morning.

Timeline

Sunday morning

Precipitation begins to move into the coastal communities and Olympic Peninsula Sunday morning as a warm front lifts into the region. Areas of moderate to heavy rainfall are possible for the lowlands with snow above 4,000 feet in the Olympics. The snow level will initially be high due to the warm front but lowering is expected late Sunday.

Sunday afternoon

The rain and snow shifts east throughout the day on Sunday and by the afternoon hours, all of western Washington will see lowland rain and snow above 4,000 feet. Areas of moderate to heavy rainfall are possible for the Puget Sound with areas of heavy snow for the Olympics and central & northern Cascades. The snow level will gradually fall late Sunday from 4,000 down to 2,000 feet as a cold front moves into western Washington. The Olympics will observe the decreasing snow levels initially followed by the Cascades.

Monday morning

The aforementioned cold front will be the second "punch" of the system late Sunday into Monday with rain and snow continuing through the duration of the day. Snow levels will remain around 2,000 feet behind the cold front along with gusty westerly winds up to 40 mph. Some higher gusts are possible for higher elevations and near gaps. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible Monday morning behind the cold front as the atmosphere becomes unstable. Thunderstorms will favor the coastal communities, the lowlands of the Olympic Peninsula and Puget Sound. The strongest storms could produce lightning, heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts, and hail up to pea size.

Monday afternoon

The rain and snow showers continue Monday afternoon with isolated thunderstorms beginning to decrease by late afternoon as the atmosphere becomes more stable. Heavy snow is expected for Snoqualmie and Stevens Passes. Travel is strongly discouraged especially later in the day on Monday. The strong gusty winds will also continue into the afternoon hours Monday behind the cold front.

Storm system impacts

The expected impacts are moderate to heavy lowland rain along with isolated thunderstorms, heavy mountain snow above 2,000 feet, gusty winds around 40 mph, and large coastal waves.

Impacts

Moderate to heavy rainfall 1-2 inches of lowland rain Isolated areas of flooding possible for urban areas and areas near the Kitsap Peninsula & Hood Canal

Heavy mountain snow Snow levels fall to 2,000 feet Monday 12-24+ inches Dangerous pass travel

Large coastal waves Around 10 feet Dangerous beach & boating conditions

Strong wind gusts 40 mph Stronger gusts in gap areas and higher elevations

Isolated thunderstorms Heavy rain Gusty winds Pea size hail Lightning



Rain forecast

A widespread 1 inch of rain is expected Sunday through Tuesday morning for Puget Sound with heavier amounts of 2 + inches for the South Sound, Kitsap Peninsula, coastal communities, and lowlands of the Olympic Peninsula.

Snow forecast

Heavy snow is expected for the Olympics & Cascades above 2,000 feet. This is where 12 to 24 + inches of snow is expected with the greatest amounts for the higher elevations. Snoqualmie Pass & Stevens Pass could well over a foot of snow with heavier snow amounts for Stevens Pass. Mt. Baker could see several feet of snow by the time this system departs western Washington.

Latest advisories, watches, and warnings





Because of the high impacts from this system, a host of weather alerts have been issued for western Washington.

Winter Storm Watch: Olympics & Cascades Sunday afternoon into early Tuesday morning 12 - 24 + inches of snow above 2,000 feet

Flood Watch: in and around Mason County Sunday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon Flooding near creeks, rivers, streams, low-lying areas, and flood prone areas

High Wind Watch: south Washington coast & east of Cascades Sunday evening through Monday Winds sustained at 30 - 40 mph with gusts up to 50 - 60 mph

