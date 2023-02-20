Strong winds knock out power to more than 10,000 PSE customers in Puget Sound region

Reports of downed trees and wires began coming in by Monday evening during a storm that was expected to bring several feet of snow to the Cascades.

SEATTLE — Strong winds that have downed trees and power lines has knocked out power to thousands in the Puget Sound region.

The power outages come amid a weather system that is bringing rain and heavy mountain snow.

Power outages

More than 11,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were without power as of 6 p.m.

Another 4,000 Snohomish PUD customers were in the dark around the same time.

In Seattle, approximately 5,500 Seattle City Light customers didn't have power around 6 p.m. on Monday.





Reported damage

Trees, power poles and lines were reported down throughout western Washington, including in Woodinville where a tree fell onto a truck.

The incident occurred on NE Woodinville Duvall Road and 168th Avenue NE. Nobody was injured, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue.

Meanwhile, a power pole was down in Snohomish County, impacting customers in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

We have a pole down in the Perrinville area, affecting customers in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. Crews are on scene and will be working on repairs as long as the conditions remain safe to do so. If you lose power, report it at https://t.co/zYEf4TR5ic. pic.twitter.com/r2CKPaXyul — Snohomish County PUD (@SnoPUD) February 21, 2023

Over in Kitsap County, NE 288th Street was closed in the area of Big Dog Place due to trees, power poles and wires down, according to North Kitsap Fire & Rescue.

In Kingston, State Route 104 was closed at Lindvog Road after at least three trees fell, blocking both lanes.

Ferry service

The Edmonds-Kingston ferry and Seattle-Bainbridge routes are out of service until further notice due to high winds and rough seas.

Other routes are subject to cancellation due to the severe weather, according to Washington State Ferries.

Ongoing weather

While the winds decrease on Tuesday, wind gusts remain elevated at around 20 to 30 miles per hour throughout the area. The highest gusts Tuesday will favor the mountain passes, the Cascade gap areas, and in western Whatcom County extending west into San Juan County and near the south shore of the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

A High Wind Warning is in place from Monday at 7 p.m. until Tuesday at 7 a.m. for the Admiralty Inlet area.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from Monday at 6 p.m. until Tuesday at 6 a.m. for most of Puget Sound, including the San Juans and western Whatcom County south to the southwest interior.

The north and central Washington coast and eastern and western Strait of Juan de Fuca are under a Wind Advisory from Monday at 6 p.m. until Tuesday at noon.



