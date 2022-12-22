Thousands without power, stretch of I-90 closed as freezing rain falls across western Washington

Almost all of western Washington is under a Winter Storm Warning that started Thursday and will end on Friday evening.

SEATTLE — Thousands are without power and a stretch of Interstate 90 between Bellevue and Issaquah was closed on Friday morning as freezing rain from a winter storm fell overnight across the region.

Almost all of western Washington is under a Winter Storm Warning that started Thursday and will end on Friday evening. The bulk of the Puget Sound area will be under the warning until 7 p.m. on Friday, while Skagit, Whatcom and San Juan counties will be under a storm warning until 10 p.m. Friday.

Power outages

As of 6:20 a.m., 5,399 Puget Sound Energy customers were without power and another 5,418 Snohomish PUD customers.

In addition to the outages in Snohomish, King and Pierce counties, around 1,000 people are still without power in the San Juan Islands, down from the original nearly 15,000, or almost all San Juan Islands residents, after a county-wide power outage, according to Orcas Power and Light Co-op (OPALCO).

The whole county lost power around 5 p.m. Thursday and there is no estimated restoration time. Around 2 a.m. Friday, OPALCO said it had restored power and the mainland and would begin getting it back on for customers.

According to OPALCO, the issue is on the mainland with Puget Sound Energy. The BPA and PSE crews on the mainland are responding and investigating the issue and working to make the necessary repairs.

Road closures

Across the area, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) warned of poor road conditions on freeways and surface streets. People are encouraged to stay home if possible and drive with caution if they do have to go out.

I-90 is closed between Interstate 405 and State Route 18, according to Washington State Patrol, due to icy road conditions, multiple collisions and spinouts.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is advising drivers to delay all non-essential traffic Friday morning.

On Thursday night, the Thurston County Sheriff's Office said it responded to multiple crashes along I-5 and State Route 8 after freezing rain began falling in the Olympia area.

"Freezing rain is causing hazardous road conditions all over Thurston County," the sheriff's office tweeted at 10:19 p.m.

The Washington State Department of Transportation also reported multiple crashes on I-5, Interstate 205 and State Route 14 after freezing rain began falling around Clark County.

The National Weather Service first reported freezing rain falling along the I-5 corridor from Olympia south around 8 p.m., as well as along the coast.

Flight delays





At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport almost 400 flights had been canceled, including all Alaska Airlines flights until noon on Friday due to weather conditions.

Around 400 flights were already canceled by Thursday night, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website.