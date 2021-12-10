x
Wind and rain pelt lowlands while snow piles up in Washington's passes

Rain for the Puget Sound lowlands will be heaviest overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

SEATTLE — A powerful storm system is bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the lowlands along with significant mountain snow. 

Rain will be heaviest across western Washington overnight Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday, especially in the south Sound. 

A Wind Advisory is in effect for most inland cities around Puget Sound beginning. Winds will blow 15-30 mph sustained. Gusts will be up to 40-50 mph. The Wind Advisory continues until 10 a.m. Saturday. 

From Friday afternoon through Sunday night, Snoqualmie Pass could see up to 18 inches of snow, and Stevens Pass could get more than 2 feet of snow. Meanwhile, Paradise at Mount Rainier and Mount Baker could see between 3-4 feet of snow, the NWS said.

