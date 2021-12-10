Wind and rain pelt lowlands while snow piles up in Washington's passes

Rain for the Puget Sound lowlands will be heaviest overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

SEATTLE — A powerful storm system is bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the lowlands along with significant mountain snow.

Rain will be heaviest across western Washington overnight Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday, especially in the south Sound.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for most inland cities around Puget Sound beginning. Winds will blow 15-30 mph sustained. Gusts will be up to 40-50 mph. The Wind Advisory continues until 10 a.m. Saturday.