Wind Advisory for east Puget Sound lowlands in effect this morning

Forecasters said wind gusts of up to 45 mph are possible this morning.

SEATTLE — A Wind Advisory for the Puget Sound is in effect until Monday afternoon, with strong wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour (mph) possible.

The National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory, starting at 6 a.m. and lasting until 4 p.m. Monday. The advisory was initially in place for the east Puget Sound lowlands, but NWS Seattle extended the advisory to Seattle, Tacoma and Everett just after 9 a.m.

Forecasters said there will be southeast winds of 25 to 35 mph, with wind gusts of up to 50 mph expected. The strongest wind gusts are expected in the North Bend area.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages could happen, the NWS Seattle said in its advisory. Puget Sound Energy reported 162 active outages that have left 26,721 people without power as of 10 a.m.

The NWS Seattle said winds will move south and gradually weaken Monday afternoon and evening.

Gusty easterly winds have been making it all the way to portions of the Sound this morning. The wind advisory has been extended to areas along the I-5 corridor (Tacoma, Seattle, Everett). Winds will gradually ease this afternoon & evening. #wawx pic.twitter.com/P7g7SbeR6v — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 9, 2023

The City of Covington tweeted just after 9:30 a.m. that a power line fell down at the 183rd block of Wax Road.

Wax Road between 180th and 196th is closed due to the downed power line, the city said in the tweet.

ALERT: Wax Road between 180th and 196th is currently closed due to down power lines at the 183rd block. Please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/XCPX3knTAn — City of Covington (@CovingtonWash) January 9, 2023

Weather officials advise to secure outdoor objects and use extra caution while driving.

This week's forecast

Tuesday: A few early morning showers otherwise clearing to mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Wednesday: Partly sunny early with increasing rain later in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

Thursday-Friday: Rain, possibly heavy at times on both days as an atmospheric river brushes through the area. Possible local flooding and some river flooding. It also will be blustery at times. High temperatures stay in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Saturday: Off and on showers. Highs around 50.