PORTLAND, Ore. — Dutch Bros raised $400,000 from customers to assist in California's wildfire relief efforts. The company said it would match donations up to $150,000.

The donation effort ended Monday, Nov. 19.

The wildfire in Northern California is the deadliest blaze in state history.

The donations will be given to local non-profit organizations that directly provide aid to fire victims with immediate needs, including United Way of Northern California, the Salvation Army and North Valley Community Foundation.

Salem woman seeks donations to help animals affected by California wildfire

Andrea Tyler recently moved to the Salem area from Paradise, California. She just returned after getting her future mother-in-law out after her home burned. She was evacuated with many others to the Elks Lodge in the area.

Tyler's good friend's home is gone, too, along with so many others she knows.

She knows she can't change that so she's turning her attention to helping animals affected by the fire.

"Animals are my heart," Tyler said.

Many animals died in the fire and many more have been injured and separated from their families. Tyler is collecting donations to help.

"Dog beds, chew toys, halters, anything that you think of than an animal would typically need. We need all of it," she said.

Tyler said animals need help, too.

"They're traumatized at this time, just as traumatized as humans," she said. "People don't think about that sometimes. They're going through just as much not being with their humans and not having their beds to sleep in at night."

Tyler has set up a donation page on Facebook. If you'd like to donate, click here.

© 2018 KGW