Wildfire smoke driving down air quality across the Puget Sound area this weekend

Air quality will be moderate this weekend with some areas reaching unhealthy in Darrington and east King and Snohomish counties.

SEATTLE — Wildfire smoke will linger over the Puget Sound area this weekend and into early next week, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Adam Claibon.

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issued a Wildfire Smoke Alert that will remain in effect until midnight on Sunday for the Puget Sound region. Air quality is expected to be moderate, but could become unhealthy in some areas like Darrington and east King and Snohomish counties.

The smoke is coming from the Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish and the Chilliwack Area fire in the North Cascades. Wind coming from the east and the northeast is moving wildfire smoke further into western Washington.

The smoke will stick around through early next week, with some improvement late Monday into Tuesday, when a weak weather disturbance will allow a cold front to move in, before temperatures rise again on Wednesday. Smoke will return and possibly linger into later in the week.

What to know about diminished air quality:

Wildfire smoke can cause health issues, especially for sensitive groups, including infants, children, people over 65, those who are pregnant, have heart or lung diseases, respiratory infections, diabetes, stroke survivors or those suffering from COVID-19, according to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.

The agency recommends the following amid diminished air quality: