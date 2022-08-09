Most of western WA under Red Flag Warning starting Friday

WASHINGTON — Most of western Washington will be under a Red Flag Warning starting at noon on Friday. It will be lifted Saturday at midnight.
The Cascades, Olympics and most lowland areas of western Washington will see hot, dry and windy conditions, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly and outdoor burning is not recommended.
The Washington Department of Natural Resources tweeted that in addition to the "already critical fire weather conditions" there will also be increased wind from the east. This could result in "severe wildfire activity around the state."
Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s on Friday and could get up to the low 90s in some areas on Saturday.
A combination of moderate breezes, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to the spread of existing fires. If a fire were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding area, according to NWS.
The NWS offered tips on how stay safe during high fire risk:
- Don't burn anything outdoors when it's hot, windy or when vegetation is dry.
- Be sure no metal car parts drag on the ground and be careful not to park on dry grass.
- Always keep a hose nearby when mowing a dry lawn.
- When grilling, do not grill near dry vegetation and make sure that the charcoal used is cool to the touch before throwing it away.
In addition to the fire danger, smoke from existing fires in eastern Washington is expected to make its way across the state.
The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said they expect wildfire smoke to continue to spread Friday and into the weekend with levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.