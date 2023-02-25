Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of western Washington, snow expected

The snow is expected to fall for a few hours allowing for widespread accumulations of around 1 inch for the western Washington lowlands including Seattle.

SEATTLE — Lowland snow is likely for the second half of Saturday and the first half of Sunday for western Washington, including the eastern Puget Sound lowlands.

Lowland snow accumulations

Once the snow starts, the snow is expected to fall for a few hours allowing for widespread accumulations of around 1 inch for the western Washington lowlands including Seattle and Everett with higher amounts for areas surrounding the metro areas.

A mix of light rain & snow will overspread the region this afternoon before transitioning to mostly snow by tonight. Make sure to stay updated on the latest forecast & make sure to check road conditions before heading out this weekend. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/9lBxxmzQHe — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 25, 2023

Areas farthest away from the water have the best chance to exceed 1 inch of snow with the foothills of King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties receiving upwards of 3 to 5 inches, including North Bend and Enumclaw. Even higher snow totals are possible along northern portions of HWY 101 and in western Whatcom and western Skagit counties where over 6 inches could fall by Sunday morning.

Lowland snow accumulation forecast

Seattle metro snow accumulation forecast

Everett metro snow accumulation forecast

Tacoma and Olympia metro snow accumulation forecast

The snow is expected to be wet as temperatures will be on either side of the freezing mark by a degree or two, which will allow accumulations to mainly favor elevated surfaces such as the grass and your cars in and around Seattle but other areas that see heavier snow will see accumulations on roadways and sidewalks.

Despite the snow accumulations favoring mainly elevated surfaces around Seattle and Everett, if snow rates are heavy enough, especially factoring in the snow falling at night, some snow accumulations are possible on some roadways that could lead to a few travel disruptions so be cautious before you venture out on the roads.

Winter Weather Advisory

Because of the potential travel disruptions from snow accumulations, a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for parts of King and Snohomish counties as well as other parts of the western Washington lowlands later Saturday afternoon and evening continuing into Sunday.

The Winter Weather Advisory includes Everett but does not currently include downtown Seattle.

Current winter weather alerts

Mountain pass snow

The lowlands aren't the only locations that will receive snow this weekend. The mountains and passes will also see accumulating snow this weekend.

A fresh half a foot to foot of snow can be expected for the Cascade range including Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass where there's a Winter Storm Warning later Saturday evening through the day Sunday.