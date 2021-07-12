Timeline: Winter storm to bring heavy mountain snow, lowland rain starting Friday night

A Winter Storm Warning is set to go into effect from 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday morning for the Cascades.

SEATTLE — A strong weather system is expected to bring more snow to the mountains and more rain to the lowlands this weekend.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued multiple alerts beginning Friday evening that will last through Saturday and Sunday for snow and wind.

A system earlier this week brought heavy snow in the Cascades that caused Interstate 90 to close near Snoqualmie Pass multiple times due to hazardous conditions.

Friday’s system will likely drop even more snow in the mountains and bring even harsher winds to the region.

From Friday afternoon through Sunday night, Snoqualmie Pass could see up to 18 inches of snow, and Stevens Pass could get more than 2 feet of snow. Meanwhile, Paradise at Mount Rainier and Mount Baker could see between 3-4 feet of snow, the NWS said.

🎵We could use "50 Words for Snow", but we'll use two. A lot. "Wow". If you're planning on "Running Up That Hill" to the passes, know that there'll be some serious "Cloudbusting" going on. 🎵#wawx pic.twitter.com/f7GSDqWB3A — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 10, 2021

The avalanche risk throughout western Washington will be moderate throughout the weekend, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.

Below is a timeline of what to expect through the weekend:

Friday

Friday will start with a few showers and cloudy skies with a persistent convergence zone through north Snohomish and south Skagit counties.

Late this afternoon, a warm front will push into western Washington, bringing increasing rain and raising the snow levels from around 1,000 feet to 3,000 feet.

The warm front will push through Friday night with a cold front trailing, pushing into the region Saturday morning.

The NWS issued a Winter Storm Warning starting at 6 p.m. for areas above 3,000 feet in the Cascade mountains from Whatcom County down to Lewis County. Heavy snow is expected at all passes except for Snoqualmie Pass overnight. The NWS said the system is expected to be a "significant snow producer for Mount Baker."

Rising snow levels and incoming rain over the south slopes of the Olympics prompted the NWS to issue a Flood Watch for the Skokomish River in Mason County and the Newaukum River in Lewis County until Saturday evening. Both rivers are expected to go above flood stage.

Winds will also create more hazards throughout Puget Sound and along the coast.

A High Wind Warning is set to take effect at 7 p.m. with sustained winds of 30-40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph in San Juan, western Whatcom and western Skagit counties along with the areas west of Whidbey Island and the north and central coast.

A Wind Advisory will take effect at 7 p.m. from the Chehalis Valley north along the Interstate 5 corridor to Everett and from Bremerton east through the lowlands. Winds will be sustained from 20 to 35 mph, with gusts reaching up to 50 mph.

In addition to the heavy mountain snow, the wind will really pick up tonight. A high wind warning is in effect along the coast and for Admiralty Inlet, the San Juans, and the North Interior. Wind advisories are in effect for the remainder of the lowlands. #wawx pic.twitter.com/FsEiLTcUyV — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 10, 2021

Driving conditions are expected to be very difficult, especially in the passes. Winds could also knock down trees and obstruct roadways.

Anyone looking to travel over the passes over the next few days should stay up-to-date with the latest travel alerts and potential closures from WSDOT.

Saturday

A cold front will drop into western Washington from the northwest Saturday morning, with winds easing and snow levels dropping to around 2,000 feet by the afternoon.

More heavy snow is expected in the mountains, and a body of air that the NWS describes as “unstable” over the region will keep showers in place for the area.

The High Wind Warning is expected to expire at 4 a.m. The Wind Advisory for the southern Puget Sound region will remain in place until 10 a.m.

The Winter Storm Warning for the Cascades is expected to continue until Sunday morning but drops from areas above 3,000 feet to areas above 2,000 feet at noon Saturday. The NWS said Friday the Winter Storm Warning will likely be extended through the rest of Sunday.

The Flood Watch for the Skokomish River in Mason County and the Newaukum River in Lewis County is expected to continue until Saturday evening due to heavy rainfall and rising snow levels in the Olympics. The NWS said "excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations."

Sunday onward

The Winter Storm Warning for areas above 2,000 feet in the Cascades is set to expire Sunday at 4 a.m. However, it will likely be extended through Sunday night with more heavy snow expected to hit the mountains.

Showers will remain in the forecast for much of western Washington, and the snow will continue to pile up on the mountains. Through late Sunday night, Mount Baker and Mount Rainier could see 3-4 feet of snowfall for the weekend.

The “unstable” body of air over the region will keep showers in the forecast to start the week. More snow is expected for the passes, with snow levels remaining below pass levels.