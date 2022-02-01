Latest winter storm knocks down power lines, causes road closures across western Washington

Snow and rain continue to wreak havoc on western Washington roads, with even more snow possible in the lowlands later this week.

SEATTLE — A winter storm pushed through the Puget Sound region overnight Sunday into Monday and caused major road closures, and even brought down trees and power lines in some areas.

The storm came as heavy precipitation rolled through the area, including heavy rain in the lowlands and up to 8 inches of snow in the Cascades foothills by sunrise Monday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Both directions of I-90 across Snoqualmie Pass closed early Monday morning due to hazardous driving conditions. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the pass received at least 19 inches of snow overnight.

The WSDOT said I-90 will remain closed until Monday evening due to heavy snow, poor visibility and high avalanche danger. The WSDOT said it plans to provide an update around 5 p.m.

Stevens Pass temporarily closed Monday morning so crews could complete avalanche control work. As of 11:30 a.m., both directions of Stevens Pass were open with chains required on all vehicles except those with all-wheel drive. Oversized vehicles are prohibited.

White Pass is also closed due to multiple snow slides. Eastbound traffic is closed at milepost 138 and westbound traffic is closed at milepost 183. The WSDOT said it would provide an update around noon.

As of 11:35 a.m., US 101 was closed between State Route 104 and Hoodsport due to downed trees and power lines. The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first tweeted about the closure at around 6:30 a.m.

Here's a look at some of the low hanging powerlines on US 101 north of Hoodsport. There are downed trees in many other areas. The highway that follows the westside of Hood Canal remains closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/xj0PqLmc68 — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) January 3, 2022

Crews worked to remove trees while Mason County PUD continued to clear the power lines. The WSDOT advised there could be an extended closure and urged travelers to use alternate routes.

Additionally, State Route 112 was closed near Clallam Bay West around 11:45 a.m. after the road was fully blocked by debris.

Updated: Closure on both dirs. SR 112 near Clallam Bay West City Limits at mp 16. 15, 2021 until further notice. The roadway is fully blocked in both directions. A detour is in place for all traffic, but subject to winter weather conditions. . — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) January 3, 2022

Those traveling through the Kitsap or Olympic peninsulas should be cautious of winter driving conditions.

At one point Monday morning, more than 2,000 customers in the Hoodsport area south of Lake Cushman were affected by outages. As of 11:40 a.m., the outage map shows roughly 70 customers still affected.

Describing the work crews were having to do on US 101, the agency wrote, “They have to cut their way up and down the highway to get anywhere. It’s all going to take a long time. They’re working as fast and safely as they can.”

Despite the difficult conditions, crews were making progress cutting their way along the highway and restoring power.

Water crew still cutting away today! This is up at Hamma Ridge on 101. Full court press today.



Sunnyside customers- they’re working on your area now. Also trying to get rest of Union in. pic.twitter.com/fAnmvZfcWu — Mason County PUD #1 (@MasonCountyPUD1) January 3, 2022

Residents whose power is restored are urged to keep power usage to a minimum for the first 30 minutes after restoration due to cold loading. With temperatures so low, the lines need time to fully reenergize.

In King County, multiple roads were closed Monday morning for either ice hazards or water over the roadway. In Auburn, Peasley Canyon Way near S 337th Street, 55th Avenue S near S 277th Street and SE Lake Holm Road near 129th Way SE were closed due to icy conditions.

NE 165th Street at 183rd Place NE was closed in Woodinville due to water over the roadway.

The Bellevue Transportation Department also reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. that SE 7th Place was closed north of the Lake Hills Connector due to water over the road.

Earlier Monday around midnight, southbound Interstate 5 was closed just north of Everett Mall Way after a semi-truck jackknifed in snow.

Hundreds of schools across the Puget Sound region were also either delayed or canceled Monday due to persistent weather-related issues.