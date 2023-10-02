Winter is the perfect time to catch a sunset, here's why

Watch the full story about why winter sunsets tend to be prettier on KING 5 News at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

SEATTLE — There are many factors that can impact the vibrancy of a sunset, and if paired together, the perfect sunset can take place. Many of these factors occur most often in winter, so winter months can be an ideal season to see sunsets.

First, clean air is ideal for sunsets. Particulates in the air are common in the hot summer months from stagnant air or things like smog or wildfires which make the air dirty. Sunsets with high particulate matter appear more muted and hazy. During the rainy months, rain essentially washes out the dirty air, so that clean and clear air keeps colors vibrant.

Second, winter temperatures lend themselves to bright sunsets as well. Cold air is usually less humid, and moisture in the air also makes it duller, so the cold winter air is ideal.

Sunsets appear orange and red because of Rayleigh scattering. Light is made up of all of the colors of the rainbow and each color travels different distances. Blues and greens tend to scatter easier, so they get filtered out. The reds and oranges travel farther, illuminating the sky as far as the eye can see. Plus, in the winter, the tilt of the earth helps keep the colors shining longer, so the bright colors actually appear in the sky for more time.

Another important part of a nice sunset is the clouds. While a clear evening can still bring pleasant colors, a few of the right types of clouds will take it to the next level. Low clouds block the sunlight, so mid or upper-level clouds are best to help reflect the vibrant colors as the sun goes down. Cirrus and altocumulus are great sunset clouds.